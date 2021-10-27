ARREST WARRANT FOR PROSECUTOR DENIED News Today 입력 2021.10.27 (15:30) 수정 2021.10.27 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



A court has denied an arrest warrant request for a prosecutor who is alleged to have conspired with the opposition party to investigate pro-government figures when Yoon Seok-youl who is now running for president was serving as prosecutor general. The court cited insufficient grounds for his arrest



[Pkg]



​On Tuesday, the Seoul Central District Court denied the warrant request for prosecutor Sohn Jun-sung sought by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials or CIO. The court reached the decision following deliberations that included questioning the prosecutor. In denying a warrant, the court cited progress made in the case as well as the difficulty of acknowledging risk of flight or destroying evidence that steps beyond his right to defense. The court also noted his statement committing to sincerely cooperate with the investigation. It said based on such reasons, there is insufficient grounds to arrest the suspect at this stage. Son who was waiting for the court decision at the Seoul detention center has since been freed.



[Soundbite] Sohn Jun-sung(Prosecutor) : "I thank the judiciary for a wise decision."



The CIO requested the warrant on Saturday on power abuse charges. Investigators believe while serving as an intel officer at the Supreme Prosecutors Office last year, Son allegedly ordered his subordinates to gather information and put together charges against pro-government figures. The warrant request was controversial as it came without the CIO directly questioning the prosecutor. The CIO argued Son has been uncooperative, rejecting summons requests over "unconvincing reasons". But as the court sided with Son, the CIO’s investigation into the case is expected to experience major disruptions. The Corruption Investigation Office plans to call in for questioning another key figure: People Power Party lawmaker Kim Woong. But the timetable may well be affected by the warrant rejection.

