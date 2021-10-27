NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.10.27 (15:30) 수정 2021.10.27 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



People Power Party presidential primary candidate Yoon Seok-youl claimed on his Facebook account today that the court rejecting to issue a warrant to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials for the arrest of prosecutor Son Jun-seong was the judiciary branch’s attempt at stopping the obvious political machination of the CIO. Yoon stressed that the latest incident was part of the ruling party’s political operation to hurt the opposition party’s leading presidential candidate so that its candidate Lee Jae-myung can be elected president.

A South Korean government official said today that South Korea and the United States will continue to hold sincere in-depth talks following White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan’s remark about the two allies having different points of view about the end-of-war declaration. The South Korean source added that the two sides agree that diplomacy and dialogue with North Korea come first in order to completely denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and bring permanent peace.

