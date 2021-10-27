CONCERNS OVER VACCINE PASS News Today 입력 2021.10.27 (15:30) 수정 2021.10.27 (16:48)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



There are concerns over the introduction of a COVID-19 vaccine pass, which is part of the government's plan to transition to normal life. Some unvaccinated people say the system discriminates against them. They are worried that they might not be able to go the gym or public baths from next week.



[Pkg]



Indoor sports facilities are set to fully open with no time restrictions from next week. They will also reopen shower stalls. However, visitors must have proof of vaccination or a negative test result, sparking complaints by those who have not received shots.



[Soundbite] Park Joo-hyeong(Pilates & fitness Businesses Association) : "According to our survey, about 15% of customers are unvaccinated. We are basically chasing them out. Refund requests are already flooding in."



There's also confusion among owners of restaurants and cafes, where larger gatherings of up to ten people will be allowed. They are not sure up to how many unvaccinated customers they can receive and are hesitant to take reservations.



[Soundbite] Lee Cheol(Korea Foodservice Industry Association) : "Rules are not set yet so establishments can’t take reservations."



Experts say introducing a vaccine pass is inevitable in order to prevent another surge in cases and the unvaccinated from getting infected.



[Soundbite] Jung Jae-hun(Prof., Gachon Univ. College of Medicine) : "Easing of rules all at the same time can drastically spread the outbreak. A step-by-step, gradual approach is the way to ensure public safety and protect the unvaccinated."



The government is considering a grace period to raise awareness on the vaccine pass and reduce confusion. Medical facilities are also fine tuning measures to apply the pass selectively, such as for hospital visits and caretakers.



[Soundbite] Kim Boo-kyum(Prime Minister) : "The government is aware the unvaccinated must not be discriminated or suffer disadvantages as there are those who did not receive shots due to health reasons."



The government stresses that there's always a risk when changes are introduced. Inspections will take place leading up to this Halloween weekend to prevent cluster outbreaks among young people and foreign communities where many are not vaccinated.

CONCERNS OVER VACCINE PASS

입력 2021-10-27 15:30:02 수정 2021-10-27 16:48:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



There are concerns over the introduction of a COVID-19 vaccine pass, which is part of the government's plan to transition to normal life. Some unvaccinated people say the system discriminates against them. They are worried that they might not be able to go the gym or public baths from next week.



[Pkg]



Indoor sports facilities are set to fully open with no time restrictions from next week. They will also reopen shower stalls. However, visitors must have proof of vaccination or a negative test result, sparking complaints by those who have not received shots.



[Soundbite] Park Joo-hyeong(Pilates & fitness Businesses Association) : "According to our survey, about 15% of customers are unvaccinated. We are basically chasing them out. Refund requests are already flooding in."



There's also confusion among owners of restaurants and cafes, where larger gatherings of up to ten people will be allowed. They are not sure up to how many unvaccinated customers they can receive and are hesitant to take reservations.



[Soundbite] Lee Cheol(Korea Foodservice Industry Association) : "Rules are not set yet so establishments can’t take reservations."



Experts say introducing a vaccine pass is inevitable in order to prevent another surge in cases and the unvaccinated from getting infected.



[Soundbite] Jung Jae-hun(Prof., Gachon Univ. College of Medicine) : "Easing of rules all at the same time can drastically spread the outbreak. A step-by-step, gradual approach is the way to ensure public safety and protect the unvaccinated."



The government is considering a grace period to raise awareness on the vaccine pass and reduce confusion. Medical facilities are also fine tuning measures to apply the pass selectively, such as for hospital visits and caretakers.



[Soundbite] Kim Boo-kyum(Prime Minister) : "The government is aware the unvaccinated must not be discriminated or suffer disadvantages as there are those who did not receive shots due to health reasons."



The government stresses that there's always a risk when changes are introduced. Inspections will take place leading up to this Halloween weekend to prevent cluster outbreaks among young people and foreign communities where many are not vaccinated.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

