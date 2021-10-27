DISCOVERY OF HISTORIC BUILDING SITE News Today 입력 2021.10.27 (15:30) 수정 2021.10.27 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



A large building site has been discovered in Iksan, Jeollabuk-do Province, which is home to the royal tomb of King Mu of Baekje. Archaeologists believe the site was used for ancestral worship ceremonies based on the artifacts found.



[Pkg]



Iksan is home to the Twin Tombs where Baekje monarchs were buried. The larger one is believed to belong to King Mu. Traces of a large building were recently discovered in the area. The holes were presumably dug out for wooden pillars. Right next to them there's believed to have been a drain to prevent flooding. Archaeologists believe the site was home to two structures measuring 30 meters long and 10 meters wide. It's the largest building found to date near the royal tombs of the Baekje period. They were presumably used to hold ancestral worship ceremonies.



[Soundbite] Lee Mun-hyung(Prof., Wonkwang University) : "It's the site of a large building. The absence of kilns inside means these structures were used to store offerings and utensils from the Twin Tombs."



Tiles with the royal seals of the Baekje Kingdom have also been discovered at the site. The discovery serves as further proof that the Twin Tombs belong to King Mu.



[Soundbite] Choi Wan-kyu(Jeonbuk Cultural Property Research Inst.) : "The discovery of this site provides more evidence about King Mu's tomb."



The Iksan City government and the archaeologists will further investigate the area and move nearby transmission towers underground to preserve the ancient site.

