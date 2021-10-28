S. KOREA REPORTS 2,111 NEW CASES News Today 입력 2021.10.28 (15:31) 수정 2021.10.28 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Korea has reported 2111 new Covid-19 cases as of midnight today. The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Korea is about to surpass two thousand again. Health authorities expect cases to surge this week as restrictions are being relaxed. The committee for returning to normal life has decided to implement the "living with COVID-19" plan in three stages. It has agreed to lift restrictions on business hours of public facilities nationwide.



Health authorities expect Covid-19 cases to surge again for three reasons: the ongoing outbreak in the greater Seoul area, cold weather and eased restrictions.



[Soundbite] Sohn Young-rae(Central Disaster Management HQs) : "Growing expectations of resuming normal life and poor ventilation at indoor facilities where people spend more time during the cold weather could make the outbreak worse."



Despite concerns over a new wave of infections, authorities are finalizing the plan for a gradual return to normal life.



[Soundbite] Kim Boo-kyum(Prime minister) : "We will prepare for any contingencies so that we won't need to return to life during the pandemic."



To prevent a sudden surge, the plan will be implemented in three stages with adjusted restrictions to take place on November 1. Restrictions on business hours at public facilities will be lifted nationwide, but some high-risk establishments like bars and clubs must close at midnight during stage 1. Controversial aspects such as restrictions on private gatherings, vaccination passes and negative test certificates will be discussed later. However, many officials in the committee agree that proof of vaccination and negative test certificates must be required, at least temporarily, at high-risk large-scale facilities.

