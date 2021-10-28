KEY LEADERS VISIT ALTAR OF ROH News Today 입력 2021.10.28 (15:31) 수정 2021.10.28 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Many politicians and business leaders have visited the altar of late former President Roh Tae-woo on Wednesday. His STATE funeral will take place on Saturday.



[Pkg]



​Late former President Roh Tae-woo's altar was full of visitors all day. Democratic Party chief Song Young-gil, presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung and former party chief Lee Nak-yon visited the altar to convey their condolences.



[Soundbite] Song Young-gil(Democratic Party Chair) : "We will remember his wish to be forgiven for his mistakes and honor his efforts to overcome the pain of national division."



The People Power Party's presidential hopefuls also arrived one by one in the evening after their televised debate in Gangwon-do Province. The main opposition's leader, Lee Jun-seok paid a visit earlier.



[Soundbite] Lee Jun-seok(People Power Party Chair) : "He set a huge milestone in S. Korea's modern history by allowing direct presidential elections after the country's democracy was established. I honor him for that."



People Party chief Ahn Cheol-soo credited Roh with accomplishing his mission for the era he lived in. Kim Jong-in lauded the late former president's diplomatic and economic achievements. Many business leaders also visited the altar. They included Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, former Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief Park Yong-man, and Korea Enterprises Federation Chairman Sohn Kyung-shik. Politicians of the Sixth Republic era also came to pay their last respects to Roh. SK Chairman Chey Tae-won, who is currently in a divorce lawsuit with Roh's daughter, was listed among chief mourners but he left in about ten minutes.



[Soundbite] Chey Tae-won(SK chair) : "I feel heavyhearted. He was in pain for a long time. I hope he will rest in peace."



Roh's funeral will take place on October 30. He will be laid to rest in Paju.

