[Anchor Lead]
Senior Presidential Secretary for Political Affairs Lee Cheol-hee says there is no possibility for now to hold a state funeral for former President Chun Doo-hwan when he dies. With a state funeral underway for former President Roh Tae-woo, Lee said Roh is completely different from Chun in the point that the deceased sought forgiveness for the bloody crackdown on the Gwangju pro-democracy. The presidential secretary also noted Roh’s family had apologized for the Gwangju issue. Lee, however, added, holding a state funeral doesn't mean historical and public evaluation of the late president has been concluded.
- PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARY’S COMMENTS
-
- 입력 2021-10-28 15:31:51
- 수정2021-10-28 16:46:17
[Anchor Lead]
