PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARY’S COMMENTS
입력 2021.10.28 (15:31) 수정 2021.10.28 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Senior Presidential Secretary for Political Affairs Lee Cheol-hee says there is no possibility for now to hold a state funeral for former President Chun Doo-hwan when he dies. With a state funeral underway for former President Roh Tae-woo, Lee said Roh is completely different from Chun in the point that the deceased sought forgiveness for the bloody crackdown on the Gwangju pro-democracy. The presidential secretary also noted Roh’s family had apologized for the Gwangju issue. Lee, however, added, holding a state funeral doesn't mean historical and public evaluation of the late president has been concluded.
    News Today
