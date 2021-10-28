LEE JAE-MYUNG MEETS FORMER RIVALS News Today 입력 2021.10.28 (15:31) 수정 2021.10.28 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung met his former primary race rivals to urge unity and kick off his campaigning in earnest. He highlighted the policies he had pushed during his Gyeonggi-do governorship and asked for the party’s legal support especially in raising the compensation amount of loss caused by the pandemic.



[Pkg]



​Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung met with his former primary race rivals in a series of meetings to urge unity. He also had a one-on-one meeting with President Moon Jae-in. Lee visited a traditional market in Seoul to kick off his campaign.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "I like this. I'll need them in my car to munch on them."



He made several purchases and paid for the items using Onnuri gift certificates instead of cash. The DP candidate's intention was to highlight the local currency policy implemented during his Gyeonggi-do governorship. The Presidential hopeful also demanded the party increase the budget for local currencies and raise the lower limit of pandemic-caused loss compensation.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "I officially request the party as a presidential candidate to raise the lower limit of loss compensation and compensation amount so that people would not be angered after receiving the loss compensation."



He claimed that politics is about coming up with alternate solutions and vowed to reform real estate policies. Lee emphasized the fourth liberal government cannot be established unless people’s anger about real estate policies are allayed. He asked the National Assembly to legislatively support the policies he had implemented in Gyeonggi-do Province such as the restitution of development gains. The ruling bloc already announced it will help legislate Lee’s policies in the upcoming regular parliamentary session, but he prioritized real estate reform and assistance for small businesses. Political experts believe the DP candidate intends to stop refuting allegations and instead be evaluated on his policies. Lee visited Robotworld 2021 held in Gyeonggi-do Province on Thursday to deliver a message about future industries and economic growth. He met with former contenders in the primary race Park Yong-jin and Kim Doo-kwan and asked them to join the election committee. Former DP leader Lee Nak-yon and ex-Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun already agreed to serve as standing advisors and former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae accepted a role as honorary chair of the election committee.

LEE JAE-MYUNG MEETS FORMER RIVALS

입력 2021-10-28 15:31:51 수정 2021-10-28 16:46:17 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung met his former primary race rivals to urge unity and kick off his campaigning in earnest. He highlighted the policies he had pushed during his Gyeonggi-do governorship and asked for the party’s legal support especially in raising the compensation amount of loss caused by the pandemic.



[Pkg]



​Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung met with his former primary race rivals in a series of meetings to urge unity. He also had a one-on-one meeting with President Moon Jae-in. Lee visited a traditional market in Seoul to kick off his campaign.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "I like this. I'll need them in my car to munch on them."



He made several purchases and paid for the items using Onnuri gift certificates instead of cash. The DP candidate's intention was to highlight the local currency policy implemented during his Gyeonggi-do governorship. The Presidential hopeful also demanded the party increase the budget for local currencies and raise the lower limit of pandemic-caused loss compensation.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "I officially request the party as a presidential candidate to raise the lower limit of loss compensation and compensation amount so that people would not be angered after receiving the loss compensation."



He claimed that politics is about coming up with alternate solutions and vowed to reform real estate policies. Lee emphasized the fourth liberal government cannot be established unless people’s anger about real estate policies are allayed. He asked the National Assembly to legislatively support the policies he had implemented in Gyeonggi-do Province such as the restitution of development gains. The ruling bloc already announced it will help legislate Lee’s policies in the upcoming regular parliamentary session, but he prioritized real estate reform and assistance for small businesses. Political experts believe the DP candidate intends to stop refuting allegations and instead be evaluated on his policies. Lee visited Robotworld 2021 held in Gyeonggi-do Province on Thursday to deliver a message about future industries and economic growth. He met with former contenders in the primary race Park Yong-jin and Kim Doo-kwan and asked them to join the election committee. Former DP leader Lee Nak-yon and ex-Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun already agreed to serve as standing advisors and former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae accepted a role as honorary chair of the election committee.