기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Samsung Electronics posted nearly 74 trillion won in sales in the third quarter of this year, up 10.48 percent from a year earlier. During the same period, its operating profit jumped about 28 percent year on year to surpass 15.8 trillion. This is the first time the tech giant has earned more than 70 trillion won in quarterly sales. It is analyzed that the record-setting business performance is thanks to a chip boom and the success of its new foldable smartphone.
As part of efforts to curtail green house gas emissions, the Seoul city government will replace all delivery motorcycles and diesel trucks on the road with electricity-powered models by 2025. The city government explained the delivery industry accounts for over 19 percent of green house gas emissions generated in the capital. For the replacement, Seoul city will sign an agreement with the Environment Ministry and six electric vehicle industry organizations on Friday.
Samsung Electronics posted nearly 74 trillion won in sales in the third quarter of this year, up 10.48 percent from a year earlier. During the same period, its operating profit jumped about 28 percent year on year to surpass 15.8 trillion. This is the first time the tech giant has earned more than 70 trillion won in quarterly sales. It is analyzed that the record-setting business performance is thanks to a chip boom and the success of its new foldable smartphone.
As part of efforts to curtail green house gas emissions, the Seoul city government will replace all delivery motorcycles and diesel trucks on the road with electricity-powered models by 2025. The city government explained the delivery industry accounts for over 19 percent of green house gas emissions generated in the capital. For the replacement, Seoul city will sign an agreement with the Environment Ministry and six electric vehicle industry organizations on Friday.
- NEWS BRIEF
-
- 입력 2021-10-28 15:31:52
- 수정2021-10-28 16:46:18
[Anchor Lead]
Samsung Electronics posted nearly 74 trillion won in sales in the third quarter of this year, up 10.48 percent from a year earlier. During the same period, its operating profit jumped about 28 percent year on year to surpass 15.8 trillion. This is the first time the tech giant has earned more than 70 trillion won in quarterly sales. It is analyzed that the record-setting business performance is thanks to a chip boom and the success of its new foldable smartphone.
As part of efforts to curtail green house gas emissions, the Seoul city government will replace all delivery motorcycles and diesel trucks on the road with electricity-powered models by 2025. The city government explained the delivery industry accounts for over 19 percent of green house gas emissions generated in the capital. For the replacement, Seoul city will sign an agreement with the Environment Ministry and six electric vehicle industry organizations on Friday.
Samsung Electronics posted nearly 74 trillion won in sales in the third quarter of this year, up 10.48 percent from a year earlier. During the same period, its operating profit jumped about 28 percent year on year to surpass 15.8 trillion. This is the first time the tech giant has earned more than 70 trillion won in quarterly sales. It is analyzed that the record-setting business performance is thanks to a chip boom and the success of its new foldable smartphone.
As part of efforts to curtail green house gas emissions, the Seoul city government will replace all delivery motorcycles and diesel trucks on the road with electricity-powered models by 2025. The city government explained the delivery industry accounts for over 19 percent of green house gas emissions generated in the capital. For the replacement, Seoul city will sign an agreement with the Environment Ministry and six electric vehicle industry organizations on Friday.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-