COMPENSATION SCHEME FOR SMALL BUSINESSES News Today 입력 2021.10.29 (15:23) 수정 2021.10.29 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



In a policy meeting Friday, Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-weon said the government will prepare customized measures for sectors that are left out from the compensation payment scheme for small businesses hit by COVID-19 restrictions, which began this Wednesday. He said measures such as low interest loan programs and support for boosting sales will be reviewed in consideration of demand and the nature of different types of businesses. In the past two days, 343 billion won has been paid out to 102-thousand small vendors for an average compensation of about 3.3 million won per firm.

COMPENSATION SCHEME FOR SMALL BUSINESSES

입력 2021-10-29 15:23:18 수정 2021-10-29 16:46:20 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



In a policy meeting Friday, Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-weon said the government will prepare customized measures for sectors that are left out from the compensation payment scheme for small businesses hit by COVID-19 restrictions, which began this Wednesday. He said measures such as low interest loan programs and support for boosting sales will be reviewed in consideration of demand and the nature of different types of businesses. In the past two days, 343 billion won has been paid out to 102-thousand small vendors for an average compensation of about 3.3 million won per firm.