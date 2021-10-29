기사 본문 영역

COMPENSATION SCHEME FOR SMALL BUSINESSES
2021.10.29
[Anchor Lead]

In a policy meeting Friday, Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-weon said the government will prepare customized measures for sectors that are left out from the compensation payment scheme for small businesses hit by COVID-19 restrictions, which began this Wednesday. He said measures such as low interest loan programs and support for boosting sales will be reviewed in consideration of demand and the nature of different types of businesses. In the past two days, 343 billion won has been paid out to 102-thousand small vendors for an average compensation of about 3.3 million won per firm.
