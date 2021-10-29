LAND SCANDAL INVESTIGATION SPEEDS UP News Today 입력 2021.10.29 (15:23) 수정 2021.10.29 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Prosecutors investigating the Daejang-dong land development scandal have found evidence that a former executive of the Seongnam Development Corporation received bribes. They subpoenaed again Hwacheon Daeyu's major shareholder Kim Man-bae and lawyer Nam Wook, and will likely request arrest warrants for them.



[Pkg]



Prosecutors have obtained evidence that former Seongnam Development Corporation executive Yoo Han-ki had received bribes. Yoo was interrogated by the prosecution on October 13. The prosecutors suspect that he received a large sum of bribery from a private land developer during the Daejang-dong development project. Some politicians have raised speculation that Yoo also received hundreds of millions of won in bribes from Hwacheondaeyu's major shareholder Kim Man-bae. Yoo was on the jury when selecting private consortiums for developing Daejang-dong in 2015. Yoo is also believed to have pushed for former Seongnam Development Corporation president Hwang Moo-sung, who was technically in a higher position of power than Yoo, to resign by saying it was the order of then-Seongnam City policy official Chung Jin-sang and then-Seongnam Mayor Lee Jae-myung. Yoo says he recommended that Hwang step down because he had been indicted and was being tried in court for fraud at the time. He denied he knew Kim Man-bae personally or that he received any bribes from him. The prosecutors summoned Kim Man-bae and lawyer Nam Wook on Thursday again. Kim denied the accusation that he bribed Rep. Kwak Sang-do.



[Soundbite] Kim Man-bae(Hwacheondaeyu major shareholder) : "I have nothing to do with Rep. Kwak. Someone is trying to turn the attention to me."



The prosecutors will request arrest warrants for Kim Man-bae and Nam Wook after investigating them further. The investigation team has hired four new prosecutors to step up the probe.

LAND SCANDAL INVESTIGATION SPEEDS UP

입력 2021-10-29 15:23:18 수정 2021-10-29 16:46:20 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Prosecutors investigating the Daejang-dong land development scandal have found evidence that a former executive of the Seongnam Development Corporation received bribes. They subpoenaed again Hwacheon Daeyu's major shareholder Kim Man-bae and lawyer Nam Wook, and will likely request arrest warrants for them.



[Pkg]



Prosecutors have obtained evidence that former Seongnam Development Corporation executive Yoo Han-ki had received bribes. Yoo was interrogated by the prosecution on October 13. The prosecutors suspect that he received a large sum of bribery from a private land developer during the Daejang-dong development project. Some politicians have raised speculation that Yoo also received hundreds of millions of won in bribes from Hwacheondaeyu's major shareholder Kim Man-bae. Yoo was on the jury when selecting private consortiums for developing Daejang-dong in 2015. Yoo is also believed to have pushed for former Seongnam Development Corporation president Hwang Moo-sung, who was technically in a higher position of power than Yoo, to resign by saying it was the order of then-Seongnam City policy official Chung Jin-sang and then-Seongnam Mayor Lee Jae-myung. Yoo says he recommended that Hwang step down because he had been indicted and was being tried in court for fraud at the time. He denied he knew Kim Man-bae personally or that he received any bribes from him. The prosecutors summoned Kim Man-bae and lawyer Nam Wook on Thursday again. Kim denied the accusation that he bribed Rep. Kwak Sang-do.



[Soundbite] Kim Man-bae(Hwacheondaeyu major shareholder) : "I have nothing to do with Rep. Kwak. Someone is trying to turn the attention to me."



The prosecutors will request arrest warrants for Kim Man-bae and Nam Wook after investigating them further. The investigation team has hired four new prosecutors to step up the probe.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

