LEE'S REMARKS STIRS CONTROVERSY News Today 입력 2021.10.29 (15:23) 수정 2021.10.29 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Ruling Democratic Party’s presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung is brewing controversy with his remarks as soon as he hit the campaign trail. His idea of putting a cap on the number of restaurants has been slammed and he took a step back, saying it’s not a formal campaign pledge. Some pundits say it is Lee’s way of trying to shake things up by throwing out controversial topics while others say his remarks are rather bewildering for a presidential candidate.



[Pkg]



Lee Jae-myung made his first public outing as a presidential candidate with a focus on local currency policies. His recent remark made headlines.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP presidential candidate(Oct. 27)) : "In light of the hellish competition, I thought of introducing a restaurant quota system."



The Justice Party, among others, immediately slammed the idea of possibly having to seek government permission to open a restaurant. They compared it to totalitarianism.



[Soundbite] Lee Jun-seok(People Power Party Chair) : "Lee Jae-myung appears to be wooing self-employed voters through an unrealistic tactic of blocking the entry of newcomers to the business."



Following the dispute, Lee said it was not a campaign pledge but an idea to think about to help the struggling restaurant community and gave these words.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP presidential candidate) : "I believe it’s the responsibility of public officials who should look after the country as a community. I’m not saying it will be implemented right away but it’s worth contemplating."



Regarding some media reports about his plans to review a four-day workweek, Lee also drew a line, saying it was not a pledge. But the message conveyed by his camp appears to be that related talks are necessary. His other plans such as restituting excessive profits from development projects and charging no toll fee for the newly built Ilsan Bridge are also controversial and reflective of Lee’s trademark character and style. The former governor seems to be floating and addressing contentious issues with little hesitation. Even among party members, there are criticisms that his remarks which can be viewed as campaign pledges, cause policy confusion. In fact, Lee’s official request made to the DP about raising the amount of compensation for small businesses hit by COVID-19 restrictions is seen as unrealistic by party officials.

