PPP CANDIDATES MAKE FINAL PLEDGES

[Anchor Lead]



The presidential primary race for People Power Party candidates is nearing the end with an in-party election scheduled for next Monday. The candidates are busy presenting a wide range of pledges to win over their least supportive voters and secure an upset win.



[Pkg]



The two front runners of the People Power Party are neck and neck in the opinion polls. Their supporters are clearly divided by their age. According to a KBS survey conducted on October 14th... Yoon Seok-youl is leading in the 60-and-older demographic while Hong Joon-pyo is favored by those in their 20s and 30s. Ahead of next week's Monday’s poll, the two candidates were both trying to convince the voters least likely to vote for them.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "I’ve fallen many times because I’ve been traveling an unknown road. I will keep reforming with party leader Lee Jun-seok until the Korean people and party members are satisfied."



[Soundbite] Hong Joon-pyo(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "I will establish an elderly welfare administration to prepare for the upcoming super aged society and re-design the elderly policies to suit the era of the aged."



In an attempt to win the hearts of party members, who account for 50% of the votes Yoon asked anti-Moon forces to gather around him while Hong confidently said that party members will eventually follow the opinion polls.



[Soundbite] Hong Joon-pyo(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "How many times did I make reckless remarks over my 26-year political career? How can we trust someone who was in politics for only three months but already made controversial remarks 26 times?"



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "Winning with Yoon Seok-youl will be the most painful defeat for the Moon Jae-in administration. Use me as a tool to bring in a new administration and reform politics."



In the mean time, Yoo Seong-min asked for support by calling Yoon and Hong a losing card in the presidential election while Won Hee-ryong touted his readiness to deal with people’s livelihood and state issues.

