MOON TO MEET WITH POPE FRANCIS

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in arrived in Rome, Italy last night. He is on a nine-day visit to Europe to attend the G20 Summit. He is scheduled to meet with Pope Francis this afternoon to discuss peace on the Korean peninsula.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in arrived in Rome, Italy some 12 hours after leaving Seoul Air Base. His first official appointment: a one-on-one meeting with Pope Francis in the Vatican Friday afternoon Korean time. This is his second visit to the Vatican since October 2018.



[Soundbite] Pope Francis(Oct. 2018) : "Welcome. I’m glad to see you."



[Soundbite] Moon Jae-in(President(Oct. 2018)) : "I am here as South Korean president but I’m also a Catholic with baptismal name Timothy."



Back in 2018, when Moon asked the Pope to visit North Korea, he expressed willingness to go if Pyongyang sends an official invitation. However, that visit has yet to take place. Some speculate President Moon will again ask the Pope to visit North Korea. The two will reportedly talk about COVID-19, climate change and other global issues. The South Korean leader is also scheduled to meet with the Vatican’s Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties. U.S. President Joe Biden plans an audience with the Pope on the same day. This could lead to an unofficial meeting between the South Korean and American leaders.

