NIS ON N.KOREA'S SITUATION News Today 입력 2021.10.29 (15:23) 수정 2021.10.29 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The National Intelligence Service says North Korea is scrambling to cope with Covid-19 and economic sanctions. Kim Jong-un has issued an order to deploy the entire nation to resolve food shortages. The country is also printing temporary bills because it can no longer import paper to print money.



[Pkg]



From the economic sanctions to the pandemic to the devastating floods -- North Korea is facing multiple challenges at once. For its first and foremost priority, Kim Jong-un has issued a special order to resolve the food shortages. He described the current situation as "walking on thin ice" and ordered the public to give a helping hand to farmers to secure "every grain possible."



[Soundbite] Rep. Ha Tae-kyung(Intelligence Committee) : "North Korea is deploying all military troops and the public to avert a food crisis."



As national borders remain closed for an extended period, shortages of supplies are becoming more severe. With no more imported paper and ink left for printing money, the North began printing bills on domestically produced paper. The Namhung Youth Chemical Complex that produces fertilizer exploded in August due to excessive operation. With pharmaceuticals also being in short supply, waterborne infectious disease are spreading rampantly in the North. The NIS has also detected signs that the Yongbyon nuclear reactor is operating again. The initial speculation was raised by the International Atomic Energy Agency. The 5-megawatt reactor, which was suspended in 2018, is believed to be in operation again recently. There are also signs that the re-processing facility was operated from February to July this year.



[Soundbite] Rep. Kim Byung-kee(Intelligence Committee) : "The North is trying to secure more plutonium to beef up its nuclear capabilities, and show that the Yongbyon Reactor has strategic value."



Kim Jong-un, who marks ten years in power this year, has disclosed his personal activities. A new term, "Kim Jong-unism," has appeared recently. It stands apart from "Kim Il-sungism" and "Kim Jong-ilism." The North Korean leader is apparently trying to create a friendly image. Recently a photo showing him enjoying beer with his close aides was disclosed. The NIS believes Kim's younger sister, Yo-jong, who was promoted to a member of the State Affairs Commission in September, is currently in charge of foreign policy and national security.

