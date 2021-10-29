BTS NOMINATED FOR AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS News Today 입력 2021.10.29 (15:23) 수정 2021.10.29 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



BTS has been nominated for the American Music Awards in three categories including Artist of the Year, becoming the first Asian artist or music group to achieve the feat . The results will be announced on November 21 local time.



[Pkg]



The organizers of the American Music Awards announced nominees for 32 categories via social media. BTS has been nominated for Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Duo or Group and Favorite Pop Song. The Artist of the Year accolade is the top honor of this year's American Music Awards. It's the boys' first nomination for the title. Foreign media reported this is the first time an Asian artist or music group has been nominated for Best Artist of the Year, and that BTS is making history. The K-pop band received the Favorite Duo or Group award in 2019 and 2020, and has been nominated for the American Music Awards for four consecutive years. BTS will compete for the title with last year's winner Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and newcomer Olivia Rodrigo. BTS's song "Butter," which was released back in May, topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in June and held the spot for ten weeks. The ceremony for the American Music Awards is slated for November 21 in Los Angeles. It is one of the country's top-three music titles along with the Billboard Music Awards and the Grammys. BTS will hold concerts at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in late November and early December.

BTS NOMINATED FOR AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS

입력 2021-10-29 15:23:18 수정 2021-10-29 16:46:21 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



BTS has been nominated for the American Music Awards in three categories including Artist of the Year, becoming the first Asian artist or music group to achieve the feat . The results will be announced on November 21 local time.



[Pkg]



The organizers of the American Music Awards announced nominees for 32 categories via social media. BTS has been nominated for Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Duo or Group and Favorite Pop Song. The Artist of the Year accolade is the top honor of this year's American Music Awards. It's the boys' first nomination for the title. Foreign media reported this is the first time an Asian artist or music group has been nominated for Best Artist of the Year, and that BTS is making history. The K-pop band received the Favorite Duo or Group award in 2019 and 2020, and has been nominated for the American Music Awards for four consecutive years. BTS will compete for the title with last year's winner Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and newcomer Olivia Rodrigo. BTS's song "Butter," which was released back in May, topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in June and held the spot for ten weeks. The ceremony for the American Music Awards is slated for November 21 in Los Angeles. It is one of the country's top-three music titles along with the Billboard Music Awards and the Grammys. BTS will hold concerts at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in late November and early December.