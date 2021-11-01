GRADUAL RETURN TO NORMAL LIFE News Today 입력 2021.11.01 (15:00) 수정 2021.11.01 (16:57)

[Anchor Lead]



New Covid-19 cases in Korea have recorded 1,686 as of midnight today, falling below two thousand in five days. On Monday Korea began a gradual return to normal life. The government has decided to mandate proofs of vaccination at high-risk facilities along with a special crackdown during the Halloween period.



[Pkg]



​​From Monday, select establishments like restaurants and cafes can stay open around the clock. Up to ten people are allowed at private gatherings in the greater Seoul area. Up to 12 in all other regions. However, there are more places that are off limits to unvaccinated people, as the relaxed restrictions are formulated mostly with the fully vaccinated in mind. A proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test is required at facilities like indoor gyms, singing rooms and public bath houses. The same rule applies to welfare facilities for seniors and nursing homes. Entry is denied to the unvaccinated at establishments like bars and clubs even if there is a negative PCR test results cert. Small businesses are worried because unvaccinated customers are prohibited from using their facilities.



[Soundbite] Park Joo-hyeong(Pilates & fitness Businesses Association) : "About 15 percent of our customers have no plans to get jabbed yet. Providing refunds is a big financial burden."



Although the daily tally fell below two thousand, the government is concerned another surge could happen as the nation begins to return to normal life.



[Soundbite] Jeon Hae-cheol(Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures HQs) : "Increased personal contact, year-end gatherings and closed spaces during the cold season remain as risk factors."



There will be special crackdowns in areas frequented by foreign expats as cases could explode after Halloween. Foreigners who violate virus prevention rules will be expelled from the country. So far, 75.3 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. The government is aiming to reach 80 percent in the days to come. Breakthrough infections continue to occur, with the latest outbreak at a nursing home in Gyeongsangnam-do Province. Some say booster shots should be provided as soon as possible. From Monday, appointments for extra vaccinations open for those in their 50s and people with underlying health conditions.

