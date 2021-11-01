LEE JAE-MYUNG ON DISASTER RELIEF FUNDS News Today 입력 2021.11.01 (15:00) 수정 2021.11.01 (16:57)

[Anchor Lead]



The Democratic Party's presidential contender, Lee Jae-myung, says more disaster relief funds should be provided to the public. However, he has yet to discuss the issue with his party and reach a consensus.



[Pkg]



​Lee Jae-myung enters a gym donning training wear.



[Soundbite] "It's Jae-myung!"



He stresses gender equality to sway female voters in their 20s and 30s, who are regarded as a vulnerable group.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP presidential candidate) : "Public facilities are not very women-friendly. They target middle-aged men. That's very inconvenient for women."



After the event, Lee once again brought up the issue of universal disaster relief funds. He even mentioned a particular amount. Lee says so far about 500,000 won per person has been paid. But he stressed that at least 300,000 won more should be paid because the amount is too small compared to the country's GDP. He says it's the result of financial misjudgment rather than a lack of funds. This would require at least 15 trillion won in state subsidies. Lee says he has to discuss with his party when and how to provide the support. Lee has been talking about universal disaster relief funds for days now because he is in a position to do so as the ruling party's presidential contender. The issue will likely be touched upon when discussing the state budget. The opposition camp did not wait long to unleash its criticism. Justice Party presidential candidate Sim Sang-jung says the country needs better public health care and virus prevention.



[Soundbite] Sim Sang-jung(Justice Party presidential candidate) : "State coffers are not a honey pot that the ruling party can use for political gains."



The People Power Party also blasted Lee for trying to pay voters in choosing him.

