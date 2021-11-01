VATICAN ON PROVIDING AID TO N. KOREA News Today 입력 2021.11.01 (15:00) 수정 2021.11.01 (16:57)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Archbishop Lazarus You Heung-sik, the first Korean to head a department of the Roman Curia, says the Vatican could help provide vaccines to North Koreans. He also says Pope Francis is working in various ways to visit the North.



[Pkg]



​Archbishop Lazarus You Heung-sik, appointed as Prefect of the Congregation for the Clergy, says the Vatican could provide humanitarian assistance to North Korea.



[Soundbite] Lazarus You Heung-sik(Archbishop) : "What is clear is that the Vatican has always tried to help out countries in need."



The Vatican’s Secretary of State Pietro Parolin made similar comments during last month’s meeting with President Moon Jae-in. When asked whether COVID-19 vaccines may be included in humanitarian aid... Archbishop Yoo mentioned the Pope’s “virtuous intention,” suggesting its possible.



[Soundbite] Lazarus You Heung-sik(Archbishop) : "North Korea’s attitude is important. If the country is willing, there are many ways to achieve it."



It’s been confirmed that Pope Francis is willing and able to visit North Korea. The Vatican is working in various ways to make that visit happen.



[Soundbite] Lazarus You Heung-sik(Archbishop) : "The gov't and the Vatican are working in various ways to make it possible for the Pope to visit North Korea."



Archbishop You added that North Korea is apparently willing to meet with Vatican officials. He did not reveal how he obtained that information. It remains to be seen whether the Vatican’s enthusiasm can bring about talks with North Korea, which is still in lockdown.

VATICAN ON PROVIDING AID TO N. KOREA

입력 2021-11-01 15:00:26 수정 2021-11-01 16:57:43 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Archbishop Lazarus You Heung-sik, the first Korean to head a department of the Roman Curia, says the Vatican could help provide vaccines to North Koreans. He also says Pope Francis is working in various ways to visit the North.



[Pkg]



​Archbishop Lazarus You Heung-sik, appointed as Prefect of the Congregation for the Clergy, says the Vatican could provide humanitarian assistance to North Korea.



[Soundbite] Lazarus You Heung-sik(Archbishop) : "What is clear is that the Vatican has always tried to help out countries in need."



The Vatican’s Secretary of State Pietro Parolin made similar comments during last month’s meeting with President Moon Jae-in. When asked whether COVID-19 vaccines may be included in humanitarian aid... Archbishop Yoo mentioned the Pope’s “virtuous intention,” suggesting its possible.



[Soundbite] Lazarus You Heung-sik(Archbishop) : "North Korea’s attitude is important. If the country is willing, there are many ways to achieve it."



It’s been confirmed that Pope Francis is willing and able to visit North Korea. The Vatican is working in various ways to make that visit happen.



[Soundbite] Lazarus You Heung-sik(Archbishop) : "The gov't and the Vatican are working in various ways to make it possible for the Pope to visit North Korea."



Archbishop You added that North Korea is apparently willing to meet with Vatican officials. He did not reveal how he obtained that information. It remains to be seen whether the Vatican’s enthusiasm can bring about talks with North Korea, which is still in lockdown.