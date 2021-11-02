PPP ON PARTY MEMBER VOTES News Today 입력 2021.11.02 (15:12) 수정 2021.11.02 (16:49)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The main opposition People Power Party on Monday began a party member vote in the final stretch of its presidential primary. Turnout was very high from the first day of voting. Following a war of words throughout the primaries, PPP candidates are consolidating their support base and trying hard to woo party members.



[Pkg]



Voter turnout topped 20% in just 90 minutes since polls opened. The final turnout recorded 43.8% at the end of Monday, the first day of the PPP's party member vote.



[Soundbite] Lee Jun-seok(PPP Chair) : "Mobile voting has begun and I heard the server crashed."



There's already buzz within the party predicting the voting rate could hit an all time high. Party member votes accounts for half of total ballots to be cast to choose the PPP's presidential candidate. A key factor is the 190-thousand new party members and who they will choose. 42% of the new members are in their 20s to 40s, while 58% are aged 50 or older. Each candidate believes the age composition will be in their favor and are making efforts to win them over. Former chief prosecutor Yoon Seok-youl campaigned in the greater Seoul area and appealed to the anti-President Moon Jae-in sentiment. He delayed a visit to Gwangju to after the primary.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "If I had faults, I would have been arrested long ago. Party members need not worry about the blows directed at me."



Hong Joon-pyo, visiting Daegu, said he's confident party votes will follow after public sentiment.



[Soundbite] Hong Joon-pyo(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "According to polls, I surpassed my rival in a golden cross moment to rise as the top contender."



Yoo Seong-min criticized the offensives of the Yoon and Hong camps hurled at each other, and asked for support from party members especially based in the capital area.



[Soundbite] Yoo Seong-min(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "I believe young party members in the capital area will vote according to their own conviction. Won't the new members actively take part in the polls?"



Won Hee-ryong said he has been "rediscovered" in a new light and also appealed for support. The PPP will also hold a public opinion poll for two days from Wednesday. That will be combined with the party member votes to finalize its presidential candidate this coming Friday.

PPP ON PARTY MEMBER VOTES

입력 2021-11-02 15:12:22 수정 2021-11-02 16:49:48 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The main opposition People Power Party on Monday began a party member vote in the final stretch of its presidential primary. Turnout was very high from the first day of voting. Following a war of words throughout the primaries, PPP candidates are consolidating their support base and trying hard to woo party members.



[Pkg]



Voter turnout topped 20% in just 90 minutes since polls opened. The final turnout recorded 43.8% at the end of Monday, the first day of the PPP's party member vote.



[Soundbite] Lee Jun-seok(PPP Chair) : "Mobile voting has begun and I heard the server crashed."



There's already buzz within the party predicting the voting rate could hit an all time high. Party member votes accounts for half of total ballots to be cast to choose the PPP's presidential candidate. A key factor is the 190-thousand new party members and who they will choose. 42% of the new members are in their 20s to 40s, while 58% are aged 50 or older. Each candidate believes the age composition will be in their favor and are making efforts to win them over. Former chief prosecutor Yoon Seok-youl campaigned in the greater Seoul area and appealed to the anti-President Moon Jae-in sentiment. He delayed a visit to Gwangju to after the primary.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "If I had faults, I would have been arrested long ago. Party members need not worry about the blows directed at me."



Hong Joon-pyo, visiting Daegu, said he's confident party votes will follow after public sentiment.



[Soundbite] Hong Joon-pyo(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "According to polls, I surpassed my rival in a golden cross moment to rise as the top contender."



Yoo Seong-min criticized the offensives of the Yoon and Hong camps hurled at each other, and asked for support from party members especially based in the capital area.



[Soundbite] Yoo Seong-min(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "I believe young party members in the capital area will vote according to their own conviction. Won't the new members actively take part in the polls?"



Won Hee-ryong said he has been "rediscovered" in a new light and also appealed for support. The PPP will also hold a public opinion poll for two days from Wednesday. That will be combined with the party member votes to finalize its presidential candidate this coming Friday.