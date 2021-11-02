DAY 1 OF EASED RESTRICTIONS News Today 입력 2021.11.02 (15:12) 수정 2021.11.02 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



Restaurants are bustling with customers again as business curfew has been lifted for restaurants and cafes. Meanwhile owners of indoor sports facilities are still struggling as their customers are mandated to present vaccine passes. Here's a look at the first day of the gradual return to normal life.



[Pkg]



This restaurant block in Yeouido, Seoul had noticeably more customers yesterday, on the first day of the phased steps back to normalcy. The owner of this pork barbecue restaurant hoped to see groups of customers in the evening.



[Soundbite] Kim Sang-kyun(Pork Restaurant Owner) : "I hope to host corporate dinner gatherings. Gatherings of 3 or 4 people are officially permitted now."



Pubs, which earn the majority of their revenues during nighttime business hours, are excited to be able to stay open longer now. They are busy preparing to welcome customers back who will stay longer, into the late hours.



[Soundbite] (Pub Owner(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "I couldn't afford to pay the rent. Now that the business curfew has been lifted, things will get better with customers maybe arriving at 8 p.m. for second rounds of drinking, to stay until midnight."



Some bars are trying to hire new staff, but it's not easy these days as many places are looking to expand their workforce again.



[Soundbite] (Pub Owner(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "It's hard to find part-timers these days because the restrictions were lifted all of a sudden. (Have you posted a hiring ad?) I have."



But not all businesses are benefiting from the eased set of restrictions. Owners of indoor gyms worry they might sustain even bigger losses because their customers are mandated to present a proof of full vaccination or negative PCR test results.



[Soundbite] Kim Yun-mi(Pilates Center Owner) : "It's okay for everyone else but not for us. We have received 17-20 inquiries about refunds. They amount to as much as KRW 20 mn."



The public appears both worried and excited about the decision to return to normal life.



[Soundbite] Chang Mun-jung(Seoul resident) : "I'm fully vaccinated, but there may be breakthrough infections. But if we keep living like this, there are too many limitations. Relaxing the restrictions is inevitable."



One of the concerning factors is the rising number of daily Covid-19 cases, which have soared again, a first change of pace in three weeks.

