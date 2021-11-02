기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

BTS RECEIVES TRIPLE PLATINUM CERTIFICATE
입력 2021.11.02 (15:12) 수정 2021.11.02 (16:49) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The Recording Industry Association of America said Monday that "Dynamite," the megahit single by K-pop superstars BTS, has received triple platinum certification which recognizes over 3 million units in sales and streams. The association grants gold certification for sales of 500,000 units, platinum for one million units and multi-platinum for 2 million units. BTS' EP album "BE" released in November last year was also certified platinum.
  • BTS RECEIVES TRIPLE PLATINUM CERTIFICATE
    • 입력 2021-11-02 15:12:23
    • 수정2021-11-02 16:49:49
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Recording Industry Association of America said Monday that "Dynamite," the megahit single by K-pop superstars BTS, has received triple platinum certification which recognizes over 3 million units in sales and streams. The association grants gold certification for sales of 500,000 units, platinum for one million units and multi-platinum for 2 million units. BTS' EP album "BE" released in November last year was also certified platinum.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!