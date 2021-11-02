BTS RECEIVES TRIPLE PLATINUM CERTIFICATE News Today 입력 2021.11.02 (15:12) 수정 2021.11.02 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



The Recording Industry Association of America said Monday that "Dynamite," the megahit single by K-pop superstars BTS, has received triple platinum certification which recognizes over 3 million units in sales and streams. The association grants gold certification for sales of 500,000 units, platinum for one million units and multi-platinum for 2 million units. BTS' EP album "BE" released in November last year was also certified platinum.

