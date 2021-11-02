NEW NATIONAL FOREST HIKING COURSE News Today 입력 2021.11.02 (15:12) 수정 2021.11.02 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



With pandemic-related social distancing rules in place, serene forest trails are gaining grater popularity among those who seek a brief escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Naepo Cultural Trail near Mount Gaya in Chungcheongnam-do Province has become a new addition to a list of national forest hiking courses.



[Pkg]



​A small path runs toward the peak of a mountain covered in colorful autumn foliage. This is a segment of the Naepo Cultural Trail, which leads to the birthplace of the renowned artist Lee Ung-no, located on the other side of Mount Baegwolsan in Hongseong. Naepo Trail is a trekking course that runs through four regions near Mount Gaya-san, extending through Hongseong, Yesan, Seosan, and Dangjin. The 320 kilometer trail links 120 villages. It is not a man-made, paved course. The trail consists of old paths and riverside tracks used by local residents from the past.



[Soundbite] Moon Soon-soo(Naepo Trail Maintenance Office) : "Visitors will have a chance to learn about stories and charms only the local residents know."



The trail boasts ecological values and stories about patriots as well as historical traces showing the growth of Buddhism and the Catholic Church in Korea, and the prosperous age of the Baekje Kingdom. Naepo Trail has been designated by the Korea Forest Service as a national forest course, becoming the first to gain the honor, besides state-owned woods. The trail attracts some 350,000 people annually. The designation will make it possible to manage and maintain the trail in a more systematic manner.



[Soundbite] Lee Sang-chun(Chungcheongnam-do Prov. Gov’t) : "We will make preparations to allow visitors to experience the unique charms and benefits the trail and base villages."



Naepo Trail is expected to become another income source for local residents by drawing more tourists seeking to experience the culture and history of the region.

