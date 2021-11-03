GOV'T TO FOCUS MORE ON HEALTHCARE News Today 입력 2021.11.03 (15:09) 수정 2021.11.03 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Daily COVID-19 cases are on the rise once again. With the transition to normal life under way, it was expected that infections will inevitably increase. The government says it won’t cling to the day to day caseload but rather focus on capabilities of the healthcare system.



[Pkg]



For the first time in two years, a KBO post season match was open to a full capacity crowd. As fans watch the game over beer and chicken, normality sinks in. Authorities advised against chanting and cheering even with masks on. The KBO decided not to play cheer songs in the stadium to discourage cheering. The transition to normalcy is expected to affect the daily virus tally in about a week’s time. Already last week, daily average infections went up 28% from the previous week. The number is rising especially among unvaccinated teenagers and seniors aged 60 and up, who are likely to become seriously ill.



[Soundbite] Lee Sang-won(Central Disease Control HQs) : "Other contributing factors include increased social activity, seasonal reasons and reduced vaccine effects."



Despite a rise in overall cases, the number of critically ill patients and fatalities have gone down. Last week: 85 deaths and a daily average of 333 severe cases, down from a week earlier. Medical capacity also remains sufficient with 54% of ICU beds left vacant. As the government shifts to the “living with Covid” scheme, it intends to focus more on severe cases and the healthcare system than on the virus tally.



[Soundbite] Park Hyang(Central Disasters Management HQs) : "Briefings will now center on medical capacity, hospitalizations and deaths instead of the previous focus on daily infections."



During two weeks of inspections regarding eased quarantine rules, the government will look for areas that needs improvement, and provide guidance on the transition. Seoul City issued a ban on a labor rally in downtown scheduled next weekend by the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions.

