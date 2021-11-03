기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
As of November 3rd, three days into Korea’s plan to gradually return to normal, the number of new COVID-19 cases rose by more than 1,000 from the previous day. An official from the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said more than 2,600 cases were reported today with a noticeable spike observed in Seoul and surrounding areas. Teenagers account for over 24% of the new cases and the percentage of patients older than 60 is on the rise for four straight weeks.
- S. KOREA REPORTS 2,667 NEW CASES
[Anchor Lead]
