S. KOREA REPORTS 2,667 NEW CASES News Today 입력 2021.11.03 (15:09) 수정 2021.11.03 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



As of November 3rd, three days into Korea’s plan to gradually return to normal, the number of new COVID-19 cases rose by more than 1,000 from the previous day. An official from the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said more than 2,600 cases were reported today with a noticeable spike observed in Seoul and surrounding areas. Teenagers account for over 24% of the new cases and the percentage of patients older than 60 is on the rise for four straight weeks.

S. KOREA REPORTS 2,667 NEW CASES

입력 2021-11-03 15:09:27 수정 2021-11-03 16:46:29 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



As of November 3rd, three days into Korea’s plan to gradually return to normal, the number of new COVID-19 cases rose by more than 1,000 from the previous day. An official from the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said more than 2,600 cases were reported today with a noticeable spike observed in Seoul and surrounding areas. Teenagers account for over 24% of the new cases and the percentage of patients older than 60 is on the rise for four straight weeks.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

