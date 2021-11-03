기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The Seoul Central District Court reviewed arrest warrants for Hwacheondaeyu’s major shareholder Kim Man-bae, attorney Nam Wook, the real owner of Cheonhwadongin No. 4, and attorney Jeong Min-yong formerly in charge of investment projects at Seongnam Development Corporation. The warrant review for Kim took place this morning, while those for Nam and Jeong in the afternoon. Twenty days earlier the court had denied issuing a warrant for Kim. The detainment of the three men is likely to be decided tonight at the earliest.
The Seoul Central District Court reviewed arrest warrants for Hwacheondaeyu’s major shareholder Kim Man-bae, attorney Nam Wook, the real owner of Cheonhwadongin No. 4, and attorney Jeong Min-yong formerly in charge of investment projects at Seongnam Development Corporation. The warrant review for Kim took place this morning, while those for Nam and Jeong in the afternoon. Twenty days earlier the court had denied issuing a warrant for Kim. The detainment of the three men is likely to be decided tonight at the earliest.
- WARRANT REVIEW FOR KEY SCANDAL FIGURES
-
- 입력 2021-11-03 15:09:27
- 수정2021-11-03 16:46:30
[Anchor Lead]
The Seoul Central District Court reviewed arrest warrants for Hwacheondaeyu’s major shareholder Kim Man-bae, attorney Nam Wook, the real owner of Cheonhwadongin No. 4, and attorney Jeong Min-yong formerly in charge of investment projects at Seongnam Development Corporation. The warrant review for Kim took place this morning, while those for Nam and Jeong in the afternoon. Twenty days earlier the court had denied issuing a warrant for Kim. The detainment of the three men is likely to be decided tonight at the earliest.
The Seoul Central District Court reviewed arrest warrants for Hwacheondaeyu’s major shareholder Kim Man-bae, attorney Nam Wook, the real owner of Cheonhwadongin No. 4, and attorney Jeong Min-yong formerly in charge of investment projects at Seongnam Development Corporation. The warrant review for Kim took place this morning, while those for Nam and Jeong in the afternoon. Twenty days earlier the court had denied issuing a warrant for Kim. The detainment of the three men is likely to be decided tonight at the earliest.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-