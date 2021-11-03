WARRANT REVIEW FOR KEY SCANDAL FIGURES News Today 입력 2021.11.03 (15:09) 수정 2021.11.03 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Seoul Central District Court reviewed arrest warrants for Hwacheondaeyu’s major shareholder Kim Man-bae, attorney Nam Wook, the real owner of Cheonhwadongin No. 4, and attorney Jeong Min-yong formerly in charge of investment projects at Seongnam Development Corporation. The warrant review for Kim took place this morning, while those for Nam and Jeong in the afternoon. Twenty days earlier the court had denied issuing a warrant for Kim. The detainment of the three men is likely to be decided tonight at the earliest.

