PUBLIC POLL ON PPP CANDIDATES News Today 입력 2021.11.03 (15:09)

[Anchor Lead]



The People Power Party will pick its final presidential candidate based on the results of the party members' vote and public polls. The recently held vote among party members has left each presidential hopeful interpreting the outcome in their own way. Meanwhile, public polls have also begun.



The turnout rate in the party member vote as of Tuesday stood at 54.49 percent. When current undecided members cast their votes by Thursday, the final turnout rate should surpass 60 percent. Yoon Seok-youl believes a high turnout rate will play out to his advantage because he has strong support among party members.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Primary Candidate) : "This shows the public and party members are eager to see our party take power."



Hong Joon-pyo is hoping young members who joined the party recently will help him win.



[Soundbite] Hong Joon-pyo(PPP Presidential Primary Candidate) : "If the turnout rate surpasses 60 percent, I am likely to win our party members' support in convincing fashion."



It's hard to say for now which candidate will benefit from a high turnout rate. A recent KBS public poll shows party members under 40 favoring Hong Joon-pyo. By region, members from Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do Province prefer Yoon Seok-youl. Only after the final candidate is selected will we learn which group among the 570,000 party members had a high turnout rate. Yoon visited Chungcheong, his father's hometown, to appeal to voters by promising to build a better future for the country. Hong visited Busan to stress his credentials as the right candidate from the conservative camp. Yoo Seong-min appeared on television to sway the public. Won Hee-ryong staged a walking rally from Daejang-dong in Seongnam to Cheong Wa Dae. Public polls for selecting the PPP presidential candidate are set to be held on Wednesday and Thursday. The final results on Friday will account for 50 percent in candidate selection.

