RECORD AMOUNT OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVE
입력 2021.11.03 (15:09) 수정 2021.11.03 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Korea’s foreign reserve grew by more than 5.2 billion dollars in just one month. The Bank of Korea reported that Korea again set a record high in foreign currency reserve at over 469.2 billion dollars, a 5.24-billion-dollar increase from the previous month. The nation’s central bank explained that the dollar-converted amount of assets in other currencies, financial institutions’ foreign currency deposits, the issuance of foreign exchange stabilization fund, and operating profit of foreign assets have all increased. As of late September, Korea had the ninth largest foreign reserve in the world with 464 billion dollars.
