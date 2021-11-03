RECORD AMOUNT OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVE News Today 입력 2021.11.03 (15:09) 수정 2021.11.03 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Korea’s foreign reserve grew by more than 5.2 billion dollars in just one month. The Bank of Korea reported that Korea again set a record high in foreign currency reserve at over 469.2 billion dollars, a 5.24-billion-dollar increase from the previous month. The nation’s central bank explained that the dollar-converted amount of assets in other currencies, financial institutions’ foreign currency deposits, the issuance of foreign exchange stabilization fund, and operating profit of foreign assets have all increased. As of late September, Korea had the ninth largest foreign reserve in the world with 464 billion dollars.

RECORD AMOUNT OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVE

입력 2021-11-03 15:09:28 수정 2021-11-03 16:46:30 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Korea’s foreign reserve grew by more than 5.2 billion dollars in just one month. The Bank of Korea reported that Korea again set a record high in foreign currency reserve at over 469.2 billion dollars, a 5.24-billion-dollar increase from the previous month. The nation’s central bank explained that the dollar-converted amount of assets in other currencies, financial institutions’ foreign currency deposits, the issuance of foreign exchange stabilization fund, and operating profit of foreign assets have all increased. As of late September, Korea had the ninth largest foreign reserve in the world with 464 billion dollars.