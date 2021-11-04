기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

PPP ON ARREST OF KIM AND NAM
입력 2021.11.04 (15:18) 수정 2021.11.04 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The People Power Party has welcomed the arrest of Kim Man-bae and Nam Wook. The main opposition camp then urged prosecutors to investigate the ruling party’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung for his alleged involvement in the scandal. It insisted all circumstantial evidence shows Lee’s close connection with the five main figures of the Daejang-dong development project. The PPP also accused the ruling party candidate as the mastermind behind the scandal, quoting Kim Man-bae as saying that Lee had made his best administrative decision as Seongnam mayor.
  • PPP ON ARREST OF KIM AND NAM
    • 입력 2021-11-04 15:18:39
    • 수정2021-11-04 16:45:11
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The People Power Party has welcomed the arrest of Kim Man-bae and Nam Wook. The main opposition camp then urged prosecutors to investigate the ruling party’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung for his alleged involvement in the scandal. It insisted all circumstantial evidence shows Lee’s close connection with the five main figures of the Daejang-dong development project. The PPP also accused the ruling party candidate as the mastermind behind the scandal, quoting Kim Man-bae as saying that Lee had made his best administrative decision as Seongnam mayor.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!