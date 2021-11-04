PPP ON ARREST OF KIM AND NAM News Today 입력 2021.11.04 (15:18) 수정 2021.11.04 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The People Power Party has welcomed the arrest of Kim Man-bae and Nam Wook. The main opposition camp then urged prosecutors to investigate the ruling party’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung for his alleged involvement in the scandal. It insisted all circumstantial evidence shows Lee’s close connection with the five main figures of the Daejang-dong development project. The PPP also accused the ruling party candidate as the mastermind behind the scandal, quoting Kim Man-bae as saying that Lee had made his best administrative decision as Seongnam mayor.

PPP ON ARREST OF KIM AND NAM

입력 2021-11-04 15:18:39 수정 2021-11-04 16:45:11 News Today

