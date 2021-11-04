기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The People Power Party has welcomed the arrest of Kim Man-bae and Nam Wook. The main opposition camp then urged prosecutors to investigate the ruling party’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung for his alleged involvement in the scandal. It insisted all circumstantial evidence shows Lee’s close connection with the five main figures of the Daejang-dong development project. The PPP also accused the ruling party candidate as the mastermind behind the scandal, quoting Kim Man-bae as saying that Lee had made his best administrative decision as Seongnam mayor.
The People Power Party has welcomed the arrest of Kim Man-bae and Nam Wook. The main opposition camp then urged prosecutors to investigate the ruling party’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung for his alleged involvement in the scandal. It insisted all circumstantial evidence shows Lee’s close connection with the five main figures of the Daejang-dong development project. The PPP also accused the ruling party candidate as the mastermind behind the scandal, quoting Kim Man-bae as saying that Lee had made his best administrative decision as Seongnam mayor.
- PPP ON ARREST OF KIM AND NAM
-
- 입력 2021-11-04 15:18:39
- 수정2021-11-04 16:45:11
[Anchor Lead]
The People Power Party has welcomed the arrest of Kim Man-bae and Nam Wook. The main opposition camp then urged prosecutors to investigate the ruling party’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung for his alleged involvement in the scandal. It insisted all circumstantial evidence shows Lee’s close connection with the five main figures of the Daejang-dong development project. The PPP also accused the ruling party candidate as the mastermind behind the scandal, quoting Kim Man-bae as saying that Lee had made his best administrative decision as Seongnam mayor.
The People Power Party has welcomed the arrest of Kim Man-bae and Nam Wook. The main opposition camp then urged prosecutors to investigate the ruling party’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung for his alleged involvement in the scandal. It insisted all circumstantial evidence shows Lee’s close connection with the five main figures of the Daejang-dong development project. The PPP also accused the ruling party candidate as the mastermind behind the scandal, quoting Kim Man-bae as saying that Lee had made his best administrative decision as Seongnam mayor.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-