LEE ON COVID-19 RELIEF PAYOUTS News Today 입력 2021.11.04 (15:18) 수정 2021.11.04 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has been claiming that the state remains financially sound while ordinary households fall deeper into debt. He clearly supports giving out COVID-19 relief payouts to everyone whereas fiscal authorities strongly oppose his idea. Even the prime minister said outright that the government does not have enough money, sparking a conflict between the ruling party and the government.



[Pkg]



While presiding over his first election committee meeting, Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung again mentioned handing out universal COVID-19 relief payouts. It was an official request from the party’s presidential candidate. Lee considered the relief payouts as a solution to the people’s financial hardship.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "I ask you to strongly push for the additional COVID-19 relief payouts that can improve the people’s lives and stimulate the economy."



Referring to the debt ratio between households and the government, Lee said that it was abnormal for the state to remain fiscally sound while people continue to fall deeper into debt. The ruling party’s leadership wanted to talk this issue over with the government but Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum made the state’s position clear. He said the National Assembly may discuss this matter for next year’s budgeting but right now the government simply doesn’t have the money.



[Soundbite] Kim Boo-kyum(Prime Minister(Nov. 3, On CBS Radio)) : "There is only so much money fiscal authorities can use. It isn’t like we can rummage through pockets to come up with extra cash."



Lee Jae-myung countered with another public comment.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "There is always not enough budget. So a budget policy has to consider which agenda is more important."



It seems the DP candidate is forging ahead with his policy ideas regardless of the party members’ concern over the apparent conflict between the party and the government. But some speculate that both sides will try to make a compromise given that they don’t want any disagreement immediately after the launching of the election committee. The Democratic Party convened a policy meeting this afternoon to discuss whether to adopt Lee Jae-myung’s key campaign pledges as party platforms.

LEE ON COVID-19 RELIEF PAYOUTS

입력 2021-11-04 15:18:39 수정 2021-11-04 16:45:11 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has been claiming that the state remains financially sound while ordinary households fall deeper into debt. He clearly supports giving out COVID-19 relief payouts to everyone whereas fiscal authorities strongly oppose his idea. Even the prime minister said outright that the government does not have enough money, sparking a conflict between the ruling party and the government.



[Pkg]



While presiding over his first election committee meeting, Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung again mentioned handing out universal COVID-19 relief payouts. It was an official request from the party’s presidential candidate. Lee considered the relief payouts as a solution to the people’s financial hardship.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "I ask you to strongly push for the additional COVID-19 relief payouts that can improve the people’s lives and stimulate the economy."



Referring to the debt ratio between households and the government, Lee said that it was abnormal for the state to remain fiscally sound while people continue to fall deeper into debt. The ruling party’s leadership wanted to talk this issue over with the government but Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum made the state’s position clear. He said the National Assembly may discuss this matter for next year’s budgeting but right now the government simply doesn’t have the money.



[Soundbite] Kim Boo-kyum(Prime Minister(Nov. 3, On CBS Radio)) : "There is only so much money fiscal authorities can use. It isn’t like we can rummage through pockets to come up with extra cash."



Lee Jae-myung countered with another public comment.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "There is always not enough budget. So a budget policy has to consider which agenda is more important."



It seems the DP candidate is forging ahead with his policy ideas regardless of the party members’ concern over the apparent conflict between the party and the government. But some speculate that both sides will try to make a compromise given that they don’t want any disagreement immediately after the launching of the election committee. The Democratic Party convened a policy meeting this afternoon to discuss whether to adopt Lee Jae-myung’s key campaign pledges as party platforms.