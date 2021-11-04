PPP CANDIDATES MAKE FINAL PLEDGES News Today 입력 2021.11.04 (15:18) 수정 2021.11.04 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The main ruling People Power Party’s presidential primary is in its final stages. The two leading candidates Yoon Seok-youl and Hong Joon-pyo are striving to win greater support by introducing their key campaign pledges. Each of them stressed themselves as the frontrunner to appeal to non-member general voters participating in the party’s survey to select the presidential candidate, which ends today.



[Pkg]



​Yoon Seok-youl pledged to form a coalition to uncover the truth behind the Daejang-dong development scandal if he wins the main opposition camp’s presidential nomination. While emphasizing himself as the best person against the ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung, Yoon went out to appeal to people who remain lukewarm toward him. Meeting with young voters in their 20s and 30s who show stronger support for his rival Hong Joon-pyo, Yoon presented campaign promises appealing to the age group, such as improving human rights conditions in the military.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Primary Candidate) : "We might experience unfairness as well in the future if fairness and justice are now overlooked. Right? It is really a critical issue for young people."



Hong Joon-pyo held an unscheduled press conference and highlighted next year’s presidential election, rather than targeting party rivals. This is viewed as a strategy to stress his precedence over other candidates with the public survey underway.



[Soundbite] Hong Joon-pyo(PPP Presidential Primary Candidate) : "Moon Jae-in administration is continuing political intervention to back corruption-tainted Lee Jae-myung and win next year’s presidential election."



It is also seen as a move to emphasize his political identity and woo conservative voters, the traditional support base of the People Power Party. Two other candidates Yoo Seong-min and Won Hee-ryong criticized Professor Seo Min, a supporter of Yoon Seok-youl, for making what they called disparaging remarks against the Jeolla region.



[Soundbite] Yoo Seong-min(PPP Presidential Primary Candidate) : "Our sincere efforts to appeal to the Jeolla region have been shattered with just one blow. This is an act that just causes damage to the party."



[Soundbite] Won Hee-ryong(PPP Presidential Primary Candidate) : "It is unimaginable. The candidate receiving support from those people should draw a clear line with strong determination."



Yoon tried to end the controversy early, calling the professor’s remarks inappropriate. After completing party members’ voting and a survey of non-member general voters today, the People Power Party will announce its official presidential candidate in a national convention on Friday.

