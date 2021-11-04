DISPUTES OVER VACCINE PASS SYSTEM News Today 입력 2021.11.04 (15:18) 수정 2021.11.04 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Most Koreans are eager to return to normal albeit slowly. But some are protesting the government’s measures for the fully vaccinated. They claim that those who are not vaccinated are being discriminated, but the government argues that the vaccine pass system was inevitable to protect both the vaccinated and unvaccinated populations.



[Pkg]



​An indoor fitness facility in Seoul. This gym opened last year but it couldn’t conduct business for nearly a year. The gym owner looked forward to the easing of disease control restrictions, but still experiences difficulty from the so-called “vaccine pass” system.



[Soundbite] Nam Seung-jun(Fitness Center Owner) : "I have to ask each member about whether they’re vaccinated or not. Some members demanded refunds since they feel discriminated simply because they are unvaccinated."



[Soundbite] "Withdraw the vaccine pass! Withdraw!"



Workers of indoor sports facilities like yoga studios and fitness centers were driven to stage a street protest. They demanded the immediate removal of the vaccine pass system.



[Soundbite] Kang Ki-yeong(Emergency Measures Committee, Korean Yoga Association) : "Instead of just setting unscientific criteria claiming that working out indoors is dangerous, show us convincing data that explains why yoga centers are high-risk facilities."



But some clients at these facilities can understand why this system had to be adopted.



[Soundbite] Shin Ji-won(Seoul Resident) : "I think it’s right to put the measure in place because I worry about those people who pull down their masks to breathe during my Pilates session."



However, some people say that they can see the need for it but feel as if they are being forced to get vaccinated.



[Soundbite] Park Sung-mi(Seoul Resident) : "I think it’s dangerous to change the system to accommodate only the vaccinated people."



The government claims that it is an inevitable measure given the risk of infection and plans to relax more restrictions as the nation returns to pre-pandemic mode.



[Soundbite] Sohn Young-rae(Central Disaster Management HQs) : "Risk of infection tends to grow as we return to normal routine. So, short-term vaccine pass will be implemented in a limited way for high-risk facilities prone to infection."



Indoor sports facility employees who organized yesterday’s protest filed a class action suit today demanding damage compensation from the government.

