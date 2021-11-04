NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.11.04 (15:18) 수정 2021.11.04 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea’s Rodong Sinmun has called for tougher measures against the coronavirus with the cold season approaching. The official newspaper said Thursday that stepping up anti-virus efforts is very crucial, as the virus gets stronger when human immunoty weakens in the winter. In a desperate effort to block the spread of COVID-19, the North has shut down its borders and strictly limited travels for nearly two years since January last year.

Unification Minister Lee In-young says Pope Francis’s visit to North Korea is possible if Pyongyang makes up its mind. He added the South Korean government will work to create favorable conditions for a papal visit to the North. Regarding the possibility of Pyongyang officially inviting the pope, the minister said the South is not in a position to jump to conclusion. But he said the pope’s visit can be one of the ways to encourage the North to fulfill denuclearization, establish peace and returns to the international community.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2021-11-04 15:18:39 수정 2021-11-04 16:45:12 News Today

