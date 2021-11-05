LAND SCANDAL INVESTIGATION GAINS PACE News Today 입력 2021.11.05 (15:09) 수정 2021.11.05 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



With the arrest of Kim Man-bae and Nam Wook, the investigation into the Daejang-dong land development scandal is gaining pace. Prosecutors have begun confiscating the 5 billion won that Rep. Kwak Sang-do's son had received from Hwacheondaeyu.



[Pkg]



Prosecutors arrested Yoo Dong-kyu, Kim Man-bae and Nam Wook, three of the four key figures in the Daejang-dong scandal. They will first investigate Kim and Nam based on charges of bribery and breach of trust during their 20-day arrest period before putting them on trial. The prosecutors could also begin a probe into senior officials. They are investigating why the first president of the Seongnam Development Corporation, Hwang Moo-sung, resigned when he had more than half a term left. A disclosed audio file from 2015 contains evidence that former official Yoo Han-ki pushed Hwang to step down and mentioned then-Seongnam Mayor Lee Jae-myung. Prosecutors are looking to find out if Hwang's resignation had something to do with the four key figures and if Lee Jae-myung meddled in the matter when the Daejang-dong development project was in full swing. The investigation into political lobbying including the so-called "5 billion club" is also expected to gain pace. Prosecutors have begun confiscating the 5 billion won the son of lawmaker Kwak sang-do received from Hwacheondaeyu. They also subpoenaed the spouse of former Future Korea Party Chair Won Yoo-chul who allegedly got paid by Hwacheondaeyu even though she was not working for the company and was only listed as its adviser. Prosecutors will interrogate Kim and Nam on Friday again about the allegations raised against them so far. Investigators are interrogating Kim and Nam again about the allegations raised against them so far.

