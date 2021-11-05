LEE JAE-MYUNG APPEALS TO YOUNG VOTERS News Today 입력 2021.11.05 (15:09) 수정 2021.11.05 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Ruling Democratic Party’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung visited the Korea Exchange in an attempt to win the hearts of individual stock investors. It’s a move that considers his relative low support from younger voters. The DP is also providing legislative support for the nominee in efforts to realize his campaign pledges.



[Pkg]



At the Korea Exchange, Lee Jae-myung first shared his personal experience of a stock investment failure.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP presidential candidate) : "I used to be a prolific investor and invested my whole fortune in stocks but then suffered a devastating blow when the 1997 financial crisis hit."



He offered a tip, to invest in blue chips over the long term. For long-term investors, he also called for an exemption in transfer income tax, which is set to be introduced in a few years. Lee also proposed expanding stock investment opportunities for young people and providing tax breaks or benefits in interest payment.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP presidential candidate) : "Youngsters compete against the older generation in the same environment which is in fact unfair. They need more opportunities in the stock market as well."



In the meantime, the ruling Democratic Party has begun lending its support for its presidential candidate by seeking legislation of his policy pledges. One bill it will push for in the regular Assembly session is dubbed the Daejangdong Gate prevention act that calls for retrieving excessive gains from development projects.



[Soundbite] Yun Ho-jung(DP Floor Leader) : "The regular assembly session will focus on Lee’s campaign pledges to tackle challenging issues and assist public livelihood."



On Friday, Lee travels to Daegu City to give a lecture at Kyungpook National University and visit Seomun Market. The Daegu tour is viewed as a move targeting an opposition stronghold as the People Power Party picks its presidential candidate on Friday.

LEE JAE-MYUNG APPEALS TO YOUNG VOTERS

입력 2021-11-05 15:09:11 수정 2021-11-05 16:45:09 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Ruling Democratic Party’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung visited the Korea Exchange in an attempt to win the hearts of individual stock investors. It’s a move that considers his relative low support from younger voters. The DP is also providing legislative support for the nominee in efforts to realize his campaign pledges.



[Pkg]



At the Korea Exchange, Lee Jae-myung first shared his personal experience of a stock investment failure.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP presidential candidate) : "I used to be a prolific investor and invested my whole fortune in stocks but then suffered a devastating blow when the 1997 financial crisis hit."



He offered a tip, to invest in blue chips over the long term. For long-term investors, he also called for an exemption in transfer income tax, which is set to be introduced in a few years. Lee also proposed expanding stock investment opportunities for young people and providing tax breaks or benefits in interest payment.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP presidential candidate) : "Youngsters compete against the older generation in the same environment which is in fact unfair. They need more opportunities in the stock market as well."



In the meantime, the ruling Democratic Party has begun lending its support for its presidential candidate by seeking legislation of his policy pledges. One bill it will push for in the regular Assembly session is dubbed the Daejangdong Gate prevention act that calls for retrieving excessive gains from development projects.



[Soundbite] Yun Ho-jung(DP Floor Leader) : "The regular assembly session will focus on Lee’s campaign pledges to tackle challenging issues and assist public livelihood."



On Friday, Lee travels to Daegu City to give a lecture at Kyungpook National University and visit Seomun Market. The Daegu tour is viewed as a move targeting an opposition stronghold as the People Power Party picks its presidential candidate on Friday.