[Anchor Lead]
The main opposition People Power Party elects its presidential candidate in a party convention on Friday. The winner will emerge from four contenders -- Yoo Seong-min, Yoon Seok-youl, Won Hee-ryong and Hong Joon-pyo — by combining a vote on party members and a public opinion poll half each. The party member vote was held from Monday while the two-day public survey began Wednesday. Out of the total 569-thousand party members who have voting rights, some 363-thousand cast their ballots, resulting in a final turnout of 63.89%.
A meeting of the National Assembly’s Special Committee on Budget & Accounts scheduled Friday morning was pushed back to the afternoon. This came as Cabinet officials including Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum had to get tested for coronavirus after Korea Communications Commission chairman Han Sang-hyuk tested positive. Kim also called off a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters he was scheduled to chair in the morning. As negative results were confirmed by all Cabinet members, the budget committee convened at 2 p.m.
-