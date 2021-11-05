INFECTIONS SURGE AMONG TEENAGERS News Today 입력 2021.11.05 (15:09) 수정 2021.11.05 (16:59)

[Anchor Lead]



Last week schoolchildren infected with Covid-19 recorded an all-time high. Many of the teens are unvaccinated, and they tend to develop no symptoms when infected with the coronavirus. The United States has began vaccinations of children younger than 11. The Korean government says it will consider the matter with prudence.



[Pkg]



Vaccinations for the younger demographic, ages 12 and up are underway in the country. So far, some 530,000 children and teens, or 19% of the young adult age group, have received their first shot. Most of them are 16 and 17 years old.



[Soundbite] Choi Jung-hee(Mother) : "I made a vaccine appointment for my daughter because she often meets with her friends."



[Soundbite] (Mother) : "Many other kids are getting inoculated. We get flu shots every year. Of course we should get the COVID-19 vaccine as well."



Only 0.6 percent of eligible young adults in Korea are now fully vaccinated. They can spread the virus inadvertently because they participate in group activities in schools and private academies. Moreover, data tells us that about half of young adults have no symptoms when infected with Covid-19. Last week, on average, some 350 students contracted the coronavirus daily. This is the highest figure since the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed in the nation. Minors accounted for 16 percent of cases in the last week of September, but the number jumped to 24.5 percent by the fourth week of October. It is expected to rise further.



[Soundbite] Jung Jae-hun(Prof., Gachon University College of Medicine) : "The vaccination rate is not expected to be very high. About 40-50 percent of cases will be among young adults in the long run."



Health authorities say vaccine efficacy stands at 96 percent in high school seniors, who were immunized first among minors. Covid-19 vaccines also offer multiple benefits to children and teenagers by doing without school absences and self-quarantine. The United States has begun administering vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11. The Korean government says it will also consider with prudence whether or not to immunize younger children.



[Soundbite] Kim Ki-nam(COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force) : "We will decide on vaccinations for young children (ages 5-11) based on the approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, situations in other countries and the results of studies conducted in Korea and abroad."



Authorities are also urging all children, pregnant women and seniors to get immunized against the seasonal flu as personal contact is increasing with the first phase back to normalcy.

