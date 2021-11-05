기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
According to tentative Bank of Korea data, the country posted a current account surplus of ten-point-07 billion dollars in September, marking the 17th consecutive month of a surplus since May last year. However the surplus volume decreased by 270 million dollars from the same month last year. By sector, the goods account saw a 2.7 billion dollar on-year drop in surplus as imports grew faster than exports due to higher oil and raw material prices. Meanwhile the transport account surplus soared to a record two-point-06 billion dollars in September, a sharp increase from 290 million dollars a year ago.
- S. KOREA POSTS CURRENT ACCOUNT SURPLUS
