S. KOREA POSTS CURRENT ACCOUNT SURPLUS News Today 입력 2021.11.05 (15:09) 수정 2021.11.05 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



According to tentative Bank of Korea data, the country posted a current account surplus of ten-point-07 billion dollars in September, marking the 17th consecutive month of a surplus since May last year. However the surplus volume decreased by 270 million dollars from the same month last year. By sector, the goods account saw a 2.7 billion dollar on-year drop in surplus as imports grew faster than exports due to higher oil and raw material prices. Meanwhile the transport account surplus soared to a record two-point-06 billion dollars in September, a sharp increase from 290 million dollars a year ago.

S. KOREA POSTS CURRENT ACCOUNT SURPLUS

입력 2021-11-05 15:09:12 수정 2021-11-05 16:45:09 News Today

