기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

S. KOREA POSTS CURRENT ACCOUNT SURPLUS
입력 2021.11.05 (15:09) 수정 2021.11.05 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

According to tentative Bank of Korea data, the country posted a current account surplus of ten-point-07 billion dollars in September, marking the 17th consecutive month of a surplus since May last year. However the surplus volume decreased by 270 million dollars from the same month last year. By sector, the goods account saw a 2.7 billion dollar on-year drop in surplus as imports grew faster than exports due to higher oil and raw material prices. Meanwhile the transport account surplus soared to a record two-point-06 billion dollars in September, a sharp increase from 290 million dollars a year ago.
  • S. KOREA POSTS CURRENT ACCOUNT SURPLUS
    • 입력 2021-11-05 15:09:12
    • 수정2021-11-05 16:45:09
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

According to tentative Bank of Korea data, the country posted a current account surplus of ten-point-07 billion dollars in September, marking the 17th consecutive month of a surplus since May last year. However the surplus volume decreased by 270 million dollars from the same month last year. By sector, the goods account saw a 2.7 billion dollar on-year drop in surplus as imports grew faster than exports due to higher oil and raw material prices. Meanwhile the transport account surplus soared to a record two-point-06 billion dollars in September, a sharp increase from 290 million dollars a year ago.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!