MILITARY'S PLAN TO ALLOW MOBILE PHONES News Today 입력 2021.11.05 (15:09)

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of National Defense is looking at a plan to allow soldiers to use their mobile phones even on weekdays during their daily work hours. The ministry plans to implement this program to all units after the trial operation is over, but concerns have been raised about training disruptions or security breaches.



[Pkg]



A trial operation is underway that allows all soldiers to use mobile phones even during their weekday working hours. Since November 1st, the Defense Ministry has been implementing this program on a trial basis on some 5,000 trained soldiers and new recruits of the Army’s 15th Division. The trial operation will continue until early February. Trained soldiers are divided into three groups. One group can use their phones around the clock, another group from their morning roll call to 9 a.m. before their daily work begins. The last group: from morning roll call to 9 p.m. except when they are in training. Currently, trained soldiers are allowed to use their mobile phones after work from 6 to 9 p.m. on weekdays. From 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. This pilot program includes new recruits who were not allowed to use their phones at all. They will be able to use their mobile phones for 30 minutes on weekdays and one hour on weekends depending on the duration of their stay at boot camp. The pilot operation was initiated following the recommendation of a joint committee on improving military life. The group consisting of private, public and military members suggested expanded use of soldiers’ mobile phones so they can communicate with the outside world and utilize it for self-improvement.



[Soundbite] Boo Seung-chan(Ministry of National Defense Spokesman) : "The ministry plans to assess the result of the trial operation fully and carefully before making a final decision."



But concerns are raised about their phone use potentially causing security breaches or disruptions in military training. The Ministry also plans to assess the result of the first pilot operation before deciding on a second one between March and June next year.

