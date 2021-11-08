LEE STEPS IN TO SOLVE SHORTAGE ISSUE News Today 입력 2021.11.08 (15:08) 수정 2021.11.08 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has personally stepped in to solve the urea water solution shortage in the nation. His move is believed to demonstrate his willingness to take a swift response by dispatching a special envoy to China and promoting collaboration between the government and the ruling party.



[Pkg]



The Democratic Party convened an emergency meeting on the urea water solution issue at the request of its presidential candidate, Lee Jae-myung. Lee says the root cause of the problem is the distortion of urea supply and excessive reliance on China. He is calling for dispatching a special envoy and cracking down on the hoarding of urea water solution.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "We're facing this situation because of our excessive reliance on China. We should do whatever we can, even if it means dispatching a special envoy to China."



The ruling party's presidential hopeful is stressing speed in the import of urea. He is apparently trying to show voters his ability to solving issues closely related to people's livelihoods. To address the needs of socially marginalized voters, Lee visited a school for children with special needs - the founding of which had faced opposition from the local community. Lee stressed the importance of doing away with discrimination against people with disabilities and creating an environment where everyone can receive equal education regardless of disabilities.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "Given social adaptation costs, it would be more cost-effective for the government to provide equal education to all children."



Regarding Yoon Seok-youl's opposition to universal disaster relief subsidies, Lee said excess public tax revenues this year amount to 40 trillion won. He added it would be ridiculous for the people of such a wealthy nation to struggle financially. Lee was to meet with startup entrepreneurs on Monday to hear their opinions and outline his policies for nurturing startups.

