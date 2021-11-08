YOON SEOK-YOUL KICKS OFF CAMPAIGN News Today 입력 2021.11.08 (15:08) 수정 2021.11.08 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl kicked off his campaign today. He needs his primary race rival Hong Joon-pyo’s cooperation in launching an election committee in mid-November but Hong stated that his role is over and he would not join the election committee.



[Pkg]



People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl spent his off-day thinking about ways to organize an election committee. According to his associates, Yoon talked with PPP leader Lee Jun-seok in detail about forming the committee. His first plan is to meet with other primary contenders.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate(Nov. 6)) : "I will meet with them as soon as possible. They have lots of political experience so I will listen to their advice and ask for their help."



The former chief prosecutor stressed the importance of unity to three former competitors, even calling them partners in government transition, but it’s still unclear whether they would work together. His greatest rival, Hong Joon-pyo, clearly stated he won't join an unprecedentedly corrupt presidential election and that his role is over. Hong later made it clear that he doesn’t want to cause division within the party, but he apparently doesn’t want to be an fervent ally either. Younger voters in their 20s and 30s are leaving the party in droves following Hong’s defeat in the primary race. Former PPP leader Kim Chong-in is likely to step up to lead Yoon’s election committee. However, the elder statesman had openly distrusted Yoon’s primary campaign team in the past, which could cause disagreements during the formation of an election committee.



[Soundbite] Kim Chong-in(Former People Power Party Leader(Sept.)) : "Having strayed for the past 5 months surrounded by flies has led to his current state."



Yoon started off his presidential campaigning on Monday by visiting the National Cemetery in Seoul before attending the PPP Supreme Committee meeting and the general assembly of party members.

