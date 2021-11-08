REPRODUCTION NUMBER OF COVID-19 JUMPS News Today 입력 2021.11.08 (15:08) 수정 2021.11.08 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters says the reproduction number of COVID-19 has jumped for three consecutive weeks to reach 1.2, the highest level since mid-July. It added daily infections hovered around 2,300 on average last week and the increase is particularly obvious among minors and the elderly. According to the headquarters, an average of 365 COVID-19 patients were seriously ill last week, up 9.6 percent from late October. A weekly average of 18 people died from the coronavirus and most of them were elderly people aged 60 or above.

REPRODUCTION NUMBER OF COVID-19 JUMPS

입력 2021-11-08 15:08:20 수정 2021-11-08 16:46:31 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters says the reproduction number of COVID-19 has jumped for three consecutive weeks to reach 1.2, the highest level since mid-July. It added daily infections hovered around 2,300 on average last week and the increase is particularly obvious among minors and the elderly. According to the headquarters, an average of 365 COVID-19 patients were seriously ill last week, up 9.6 percent from late October. A weekly average of 18 people died from the coronavirus and most of them were elderly people aged 60 or above.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

