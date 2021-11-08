기사 본문 영역

REPRODUCTION NUMBER OF COVID-19 JUMPS
입력 2021.11.08 (15:08) 수정 2021.11.08 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters says the reproduction number of COVID-19 has jumped for three consecutive weeks to reach 1.2, the highest level since mid-July. It added daily infections hovered around 2,300 on average last week and the increase is particularly obvious among minors and the elderly. According to the headquarters, an average of 365 COVID-19 patients were seriously ill last week, up 9.6 percent from late October. A weekly average of 18 people died from the coronavirus and most of them were elderly people aged 60 or above.
