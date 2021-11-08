EXPANSION OF RELIGIOUS ACTIVITIES News Today 입력 2021.11.08 (15:08) 수정 2021.11.08 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Yesterday was the first Sunday since the nation started returning to the pre-pandemic routine. The relaxation of capacity restrictions has led many faithfuls to participate in religious services in churches and temples.



[Pkg]



Church members line up to attend the service. They scan their membership cards encoded with their vaccination records before entering the church.



[Soundbite] "Scan here. (Hallelujah.) Okay."



Roughly 2,000 people had attended last week’s service, but on Sunday the number jumped to 6,000. Religious facilities can now admit up to half their capacity as the restrictions were eased to slowly allow people to return to pre-pandemic lives. The church was crowded but most of the congregation were careful to follow disease control regulations.



[Soundbite] Yu Han-na(Gimpo Resident) : "I think we should still follow regulations and be careful."



This Catholic church in Seoul was also bustling for the first time in a while. After checking their temperatures, they sat wide apart in the pews without being instructed to do so. They are still being cautious since the virus continues to spread, but they’re excited that they can participate in religious activities in person.



[Soundbite] Kim Jin-hee(Seoul Resident) : "I feel great. I was so glad to hear that up to three people can sit on a pew that I came early in the morning."



Jogyesa Temple in Seoul also tripled the number of seats inside the main prayer hall. Many Buddhists came to pray from early in the morning. They prayed for everyone’s health as people slowly returned to their normal lives.



[Soundbite] Sin Ji-su(Seongnam Resident) : "Health is most important. I hope everyone remained healthy even in ‘Living With COVID-19’ mode."



On the first weekend since the restrictions were lifted, people have found solace in religious events after a long pandemic.

