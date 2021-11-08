NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.11.08 (15:08) 수정 2021.11.08 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The National Police Agency says over 2,840 cases of drunk driving were found during the first week of this month after South Korea began a gradual return to normal life last Monday. The largest number of 514 cases were caught on Saturday and about 420 cases were found each on Friday and Sunday. The police said drivers’ licenses were suspended for 753 drivers while 2.091 drivers ended up seeing their licenses revoked.

The Korea Customs Service says it will enforce special customs clearance measures with the U.S.‘ Black Friday and China’s Singles’ Day approaching. Last year, the amount of purchases and shipments subject to customs clearance jumped over 75 percent during this huge shopping season. It warned customs entry are reserved for knockoff products, as they violate intellectual property rights. The agency also stressed it is illegal to resell in the domestic market duty-free goods directly purchased from overseas.

