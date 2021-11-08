YONGCHEON CAVE EXHIBITION News Today 입력 2021.11.08 (15:08) 수정 2021.11.08 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



With unique ecological values, the Geomunoreum lava tube system in Jeju-do Island is one of the UNESCO world natural heritage sites. Particularly, Yongcheon Cave is renowned for having distinctive features of lava caves. But public access has been limited to preserve it in good condition. An exhibition is now open to offer glimpse into the pristine, mysterious inside of the cave.



[Pkg]



Walls of this cave are characterized by a pattern that looks like tiger stripes. Having formed on the ground as calcareous substances flowed down along tree roots, stalactites and stalagmites grab attention. Popcorn-like coralloids and cave pearls sparkle in the darkness. These are scenes from Yongcheon Cave in Jeju-do, which was discovered in 2005 and has not been open to public to ensure safety and preservation. An exhibition is now underway to help people appreciate the beauty and values of the lava cave, a UNESCO world natural heritage site. The exhibition takes viewers on a tour inside the cave through VR experiences and 3D hologram photos.



[Soundbite] Heo Jin-e(Jeju World Heritage HQs）: "Yongcheon Cave was a decisive factor in having the lava tube system added to the UNESCO world natural heritage list. We are holding the exhibition so that people can better appreciate the beauty and geological values of the cave."



Ancient relics and animal bones found in the cave are put on display, offering a peep at the life of Jeju residents in the primitive age.



[Soundbite] Baek Kyung-un (Seoul Resident)："The containers are really beautiful. While watching them, I imagined the people who lived here in the ancient times."



Yongcheon Cave is said to be the most beautiful among the caves of the Geomunoreum lava tube system. The special exhibition introduces the rare charms of the hidden gem on the southern island.

