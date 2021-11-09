LEE PROPOSES DEBATE WITH YOON News Today 입력 2021.11.09 (15:07) 수정 2021.11.09 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The ruling party’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has proposed holding a one-on-one debate with his opposition party rival Yoon Seok-youl. Lee said the presidential candidates should compete against each other by presenting what they can do to build a better future and serve public interest. Yoon seems to want to shift the focus of their rivalry to policy and administrative capabilities, rather than vowing to change the government and fueling the Daejang-dong land development scandal.



[Pkg]



The ruling Democratic Party’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung proposed holding a one-on-one debate with the People Power Party's presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl over policies geared to improving people's livelihoods.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "I propose having an occasion where he and I can exchange serious discussions on ways to create a better future for the nation as representatives of the people."



Lee also said it’s time to focus on public interest, rather than mudslinging between political rivals. He is apparently describing the Daejang-dong scandal as a political retaliation and is portraying himself as a candidate focusing on policy and promoting the nation’s future. Yoon Seok-youl did not give a direct response and just said that he will give it a thought. Regarding issues affecting young people, Lee acknowledged the ruling party’s failure and tried to distance himself from it.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "There are various reasons for young people to lose hope. But the ruling party and the government cannot avoid their responsibility for them."



Lee held a meeting with young start-up owners and promised to ease regulations. The meeting was aimed at highlighting his policies for the youth and future growth. Lee sparked controversy by sharing in a party meeting a message that the ruling party inflicted reverse discrimination against men with its feminist policies. Lee also met with young virtual asset investors. This follows his remarks on Monday that he is reviewing distributing profits from real estate development in the form of virtual assets.

LEE PROPOSES DEBATE WITH YOON

