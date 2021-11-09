기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Minor opposition People’s Party’s presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo criticized both his rivals, ruling Democratic Party’s Lee Jae-myung and main opposition People Power Party’s Yoon Seok-youl. In a social media post, Ahn said candidates abandoned by the younger generation are engaged in a populist competition, noting Lee’s proposed universal COVID-19 relief payout of 500-thousand won and Yoon’s 50 trillion won compensation pledge for the self-employed hurt by pandemic restrictions. He said the two contenders of established parties were gambling over national debt and if either of them wins, the future of young people will be exploited.
AHN CHEOL-SOO CRITICIZES BOTH RIVALS
