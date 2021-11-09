LAND SCANDAL PROBE RESUMES News Today 입력 2021.11.09 (15:07) 수정 2021.11.09 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The investigation into the Daejang-dong land development scandal was poised to pick up speed after the arrests of Kim Man-bae and Nam Wook. However it suffered a setback as some members of the investigation team tested positive for COVID-19. The probe resumed Monday and prosecutors are accelerating their probe key figures.



[Pkg]



Asset management firm Hwacheondaeyu's largest shareholder Kim Man-bae and lawyer Nam Wook, who owns an affiliate called Cheonhwadongin, were questioned Monday in the ongoing land development scandal investigation. It’s the first summons in five days since their arrests last Thursday. Prosecutors sought to grill them the day after their arrests. However that couldn’t go ahead as six members of the investigation team, including the lead prosecutor, tested positive for COVID-19. The entire team has since been tested and those with negative results have returned to work. The detention period for Kim and Nam ends this Friday. Even with an extension, charges must be pressed by November 22 to put them on trial. With not much time left, the investigation is expected to gain speed. In particular, prosecutors are trying to find out if any senior official including then Seongnam mayor Lee Jae-myung was involved in breach of trust allegations surrounding the land project. Lobbying allegations involving government figures and politicians who were allegedly promised to receive some 5 billion won from Hwacheondaeyu also need to be looked into. Prosecutors believe lawyer Nam Wook and accountant Jung Young-hak handed several hundred million won to former Seongnam Development Corporation executive Yoo Han-ki. Investigators believe this could be part of lobbying carried out to curry favor with the Han River Basin Environmental Office. When conducting an environmental impact assessment on the Daejang-dong project, the office initially considered some areas of the project as high preservation zones, but later dropped that designation. The trial of Yoo Dong-kyu, former acting president of Seongnam Development Corporation who was indicted for bribery and breach of trust, was set to begin Wednesday. But the prosecution has requested a delay citing insufficient preparation.

LAND SCANDAL PROBE RESUMES

입력 2021-11-09 15:07:30 수정 2021-11-09 16:45:36 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The investigation into the Daejang-dong land development scandal was poised to pick up speed after the arrests of Kim Man-bae and Nam Wook. However it suffered a setback as some members of the investigation team tested positive for COVID-19. The probe resumed Monday and prosecutors are accelerating their probe key figures.



[Pkg]



Asset management firm Hwacheondaeyu's largest shareholder Kim Man-bae and lawyer Nam Wook, who owns an affiliate called Cheonhwadongin, were questioned Monday in the ongoing land development scandal investigation. It’s the first summons in five days since their arrests last Thursday. Prosecutors sought to grill them the day after their arrests. However that couldn’t go ahead as six members of the investigation team, including the lead prosecutor, tested positive for COVID-19. The entire team has since been tested and those with negative results have returned to work. The detention period for Kim and Nam ends this Friday. Even with an extension, charges must be pressed by November 22 to put them on trial. With not much time left, the investigation is expected to gain speed. In particular, prosecutors are trying to find out if any senior official including then Seongnam mayor Lee Jae-myung was involved in breach of trust allegations surrounding the land project. Lobbying allegations involving government figures and politicians who were allegedly promised to receive some 5 billion won from Hwacheondaeyu also need to be looked into. Prosecutors believe lawyer Nam Wook and accountant Jung Young-hak handed several hundred million won to former Seongnam Development Corporation executive Yoo Han-ki. Investigators believe this could be part of lobbying carried out to curry favor with the Han River Basin Environmental Office. When conducting an environmental impact assessment on the Daejang-dong project, the office initially considered some areas of the project as high preservation zones, but later dropped that designation. The trial of Yoo Dong-kyu, former acting president of Seongnam Development Corporation who was indicted for bribery and breach of trust, was set to begin Wednesday. But the prosecution has requested a delay citing insufficient preparation.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

