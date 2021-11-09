기사 본문 영역

N. KOREA LASHES OUT AT EU
입력 2021.11.09 (15:07) 수정 2021.11.09 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

North Korea has slammed the European Union for submitting a U.N. resolution condemning its human rights situation, calling the move a scheming plot based on fabricated data. The North’s Foreign Ministry criticized the EU for repeatedly introducing anti-North resolutions at the UN in line with America’s hostile policies. The EU submitted the resolution to the UN Third Committee late last month denouncing extensive human rights violations taking place in the regime such as torture, sexual violence, arbitrary detentions and executions.
