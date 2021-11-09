기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
North Korea has slammed the European Union for submitting a U.N. resolution condemning its human rights situation, calling the move a scheming plot based on fabricated data. The North’s Foreign Ministry criticized the EU for repeatedly introducing anti-North resolutions at the UN in line with America’s hostile policies. The EU submitted the resolution to the UN Third Committee late last month denouncing extensive human rights violations taking place in the regime such as torture, sexual violence, arbitrary detentions and executions.
North Korea has slammed the European Union for submitting a U.N. resolution condemning its human rights situation, calling the move a scheming plot based on fabricated data. The North’s Foreign Ministry criticized the EU for repeatedly introducing anti-North resolutions at the UN in line with America’s hostile policies. The EU submitted the resolution to the UN Third Committee late last month denouncing extensive human rights violations taking place in the regime such as torture, sexual violence, arbitrary detentions and executions.
- N. KOREA LASHES OUT AT EU
-
- 입력 2021-11-09 15:07:30
- 수정2021-11-09 16:45:36
[Anchor Lead]
North Korea has slammed the European Union for submitting a U.N. resolution condemning its human rights situation, calling the move a scheming plot based on fabricated data. The North’s Foreign Ministry criticized the EU for repeatedly introducing anti-North resolutions at the UN in line with America’s hostile policies. The EU submitted the resolution to the UN Third Committee late last month denouncing extensive human rights violations taking place in the regime such as torture, sexual violence, arbitrary detentions and executions.
North Korea has slammed the European Union for submitting a U.N. resolution condemning its human rights situation, calling the move a scheming plot based on fabricated data. The North’s Foreign Ministry criticized the EU for repeatedly introducing anti-North resolutions at the UN in line with America’s hostile policies. The EU submitted the resolution to the UN Third Committee late last month denouncing extensive human rights violations taking place in the regime such as torture, sexual violence, arbitrary detentions and executions.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-