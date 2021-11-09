기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

MOON ON ADDRESSING UREA SHORTAGE
입력 2021.11.09 (15:07) 수정 2021.11.09 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

In a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, President Moon Jae-in said the government was exerting efforts to address the shortage of urea water solution, which goes into diesel vehicles, and diversify its import channels. He asked the public not to be too anxious about the situation. Moon said public sector stockpiles will be utilized and all out efforts will be made to stabilize supply through emergency measures. He also ordered inspections into key materials that are heavily dependent on imports to establish thorough monitoring and management systems.
  • MOON ON ADDRESSING UREA SHORTAGE
    • 입력 2021-11-09 15:07:31
    • 수정2021-11-09 16:45:37
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

In a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, President Moon Jae-in said the government was exerting efforts to address the shortage of urea water solution, which goes into diesel vehicles, and diversify its import channels. He asked the public not to be too anxious about the situation. Moon said public sector stockpiles will be utilized and all out efforts will be made to stabilize supply through emergency measures. He also ordered inspections into key materials that are heavily dependent on imports to establish thorough monitoring and management systems.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!