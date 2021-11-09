MOON ON ADDRESSING UREA SHORTAGE News Today 입력 2021.11.09 (15:07) 수정 2021.11.09 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



In a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, President Moon Jae-in said the government was exerting efforts to address the shortage of urea water solution, which goes into diesel vehicles, and diversify its import channels. He asked the public not to be too anxious about the situation. Moon said public sector stockpiles will be utilized and all out efforts will be made to stabilize supply through emergency measures. He also ordered inspections into key materials that are heavily dependent on imports to establish thorough monitoring and management systems.

In a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, President Moon Jae-in said the government was exerting efforts to address the shortage of urea water solution, which goes into diesel vehicles, and diversify its import channels. He asked the public not to be too anxious about the situation. Moon said public sector stockpiles will be utilized and all out efforts will be made to stabilize supply through emergency measures. He also ordered inspections into key materials that are heavily dependent on imports to establish thorough monitoring and management systems.